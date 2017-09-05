Eagle Creek Fire tears through Oneonta Gorge tunnel; Multnomah Falls Lodge threatened

The Eagle Creek Fire tore through a landmark location in the Columbia River Gorge.

The fire has burned more than 10,000 acres since Saturday. On Tuesday, Doug Gross posted photos showing the fire burning the Oneonta Gorge tunnel.

The Oneonta Gorge is a well-known hiking destination in the Gorge.

Hundreds of firefighters are battling the Eagle Creek Fire and have worked to protect buildings in its path.

On Tuesday, firefighters said there are no homes known to have burned in the fire.

The fire did threaten the Multnomah Falls Lodge overnight. Images from the scene showed massive flames growing in the hills above the lodge.

Firefighters from departments in Portland, Gresham, Corbett, Forest Grove and Hillsboro launched a task force to help battle the Eagle Creek Fire and protect the lodge.

Firefighters said they were able to prevent the fire from damaging the lodge, but it remained threatened Tuesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported that even with firefighters assisting in the Gorge, all local fire stations are fully staffed to respond to emergencies.

The Eagle Creek Fire has shut down Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River and led to evacuation notices across three counties. FEMA has authorized federal funds for the firefighting efforts.

