Playoff series between Hillsboro Hops, Eugene Emeralds delayed due to air quality

The playoff series between the Hillsboro Hops and Eugene Emeralds has been delayed due to wildfires burning throughout the region.

Game one was scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Eugene. The Emeralds reported that the game was being pushed back to Wednesday due to hazardous air quality conditions from the fires.

“After long discussions with league officials, the Hillsboro Hops and multiple health and weather agencies, we have determined that we simply cannot play a game in these conditions,” said Allan Benavides, general manager of the Emeralds. “Safety is our upmost concern to us, for our fans, our players and our community. As a result, we have to cancel tonight’s playoff game at PK Park.”

An air quality warning is expected to be lifted at 4 p.m. Wednesday, creating playable conditions in Eugene.

Games two and three have been pushed back to Thursday and Friday evening at Ron Tonkin Field in Hillsboro.

All tickets purchased for the playoffs are still valid and will be honored the following day. For example, anyone who purchased a ticket for the game originally scheduled for Wednesday will be able to use it Thursday.

Our thoughts are with the firefighters and those affected by wildfires across our wonderful state. — Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) September 5, 2017

