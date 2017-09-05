Oregon Zoo offers $5 admission discount program for people who qualify

The Oregon Zoo is offering a new discount program called Zoo For All that provides $5 admission for people who qualify.

Families and individuals can purchase up to six tickets for $5 each by bringing photo identification and documentation showing they participate in qualifying programs.

Those programs are:

Oregon Trail card

Washington Quest Card

Medicaid/CHIP (e.g., Oregon Health Plan, Apple Care)

Section 8

WIC - eWIC card

Free/reduced school lunch

TANF, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families

Head Start

Foster home certificate

"We want to make sure more of our community can enjoy the zoo and learn about wildlife conservation," said Dr. Don Moore, zoo director. "Every person who walks through our gates represents an opportunity to make positive change for wildlife."

Zoo For All is based on the popular Portland-region Arts For All program, which allows Oregon Trail cardholders to purchase tickets to many arts and culture events for $5.

While cards like Oregon Trail or Washington Quest can be shown to receive the Zoo for All discount, they cannot be used as a form of payment.

Zoo For All cannot be combined with other offers or promotions. However, visitors can still get a TriMet discount when buying Zoo For All tickets. Guests who travel to the zoo via MAX receive $1.50 off zoo admission with proof of ridership.

For more information, visit oregonzoo.org/zoo-all.

