Evacuees in Stevenson can only look on as Eagle Creek Fire continues to burn

More than 120 evacuees headed to a Red Cross shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Washington, to get out of the path of the Eagle Creek Fire.

Officials with the Red Cross told FOX 12 that most of the people at the shelter are from Cascade Locks, though some people from the Archer Mountain area in Skamania County began coming into the fairgrounds Tuesday.

The south side of Archer Mountain is where the fire jumped the Columbia River early Tuesday, starting a second blaze in Washington that has grown to around 30 acres and is close to North Bonneville.

Campers and trailers were lined up everywhere around the fairgrounds, where most of the people are staying, with about another 20 people are staying inside a building on the fairgrounds where the Red Cross is providing cots and meals.

From the fairgrounds, evacuees can still see smoke from where the Eagle Creek Fire is burning in Oregon.

Jenny Ulery from Cascade Locks is staying in a trailer at the fairgrounds and has been nervously watching the fire across the river. She told FOX 12 she is terrified that her family will lose their home.

Ulery said they evacuated pretty quickly after the fire crested over a ridge by their house and have been at the shelter since Sunday. Now, Ulery and her family are realizing just how big of an impact the fire is having on the region.

“When we got here there was maybe six trailers and maybe five motor homes,” she said. “Then we woke up this morning and it’s packed!”

The community around Stevenson has been welcoming their guests, including those with four legs, tails or feathers, according to Jane Foster, who is running the volunteer animal shelter at the fairgrounds.

“This community, nonstop for about two hours, dropped off fans,” she said. “People went up to buy food for the animals and the business owner just gave it to them.”

Foster said the generosity did not stop there, adding that people continued dropping off food, water and even cages so the evacuees could keep their pets comfortable.

