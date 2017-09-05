Police: Eagle Creek Fire suspect is 15-year-old boy; tips sought from public

The suspect accused of starting the massive Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge is a 15-year-old boy from Vancouver who was setting off fireworks, according to police.

Oregon State Police reported Tuesday the suspect was contacted by law enforcement in the parking lot of the Eagle Creek Trailhead and was interviewed after the fire started Saturday.

Troopers confirmed video posted on YouTube by a witness shows police talking to the suspect.

The teen has not been arrested and no formal charges have been filed at this time. The teen’s name is also not being released by police.

Investigators believe the teen and others were using fireworks along the Eagle Creek Trail on Saturday.

Troopers are asking witnesses, anyone who heard fireworks or other explosions in the area Saturday or anyone with information about this case to call Oregon State Police at 503-375-3555.

Police said the fireworks may have been heard between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday near the Eagle Creek Trail and Punch Bowl Falls.

OSP is being assisted by the U.S. Forest Service, Hood River District Attorney's Office, U.S. Attorney's Office and the Hood River Juvenile Department.

The Eagle Creek Fire has shut down Interstate 84 between Troutdale and Hood River, led to evacuation notices across three counties and burned through the Oneonta Gorge tunnel while threatening the Multnomah Falls Lodge. FEMA has authorized federal funds for the firefighting efforts.

The fire had burned more than 10,000 acres by Tuesday.

