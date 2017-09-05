Portland sports teams host fundraisers and blood drives for victims of wildfires, hurricanes

The Portland-area’s professional sports teams are coming together to raise funds and collect blood for the victims of Hurricane Harvey, the potential victims of Hurricane Irma and the people affected by Oregon’s wildfires.

The Trail Blazers, Timbers, Thorns, Winterhawks and Hillsboro Hops are taking part in the first joint-philanthropic initiative involving all five franchises focused on a specific cause.

Initially, the teams will hold individual blood drives starting Wednesday at the Portland American Red Cross headquarters, 3131 N. Vancouver Ave.

Red Cross blood donations can be scheduled at redcrossblood.org. The team-themed donation events are:

Hillsboro Hops: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday

Portland Timbers and Thorns: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday (80 appointments available)

Portland Winterhawks: 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday

Portland Trail Blazers: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday (100 appointments available)

Financial donations can be made by texting REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to Red Cross Disaster Relief. Charges will appear on the next wireless bill or be deducted from a prepaid balance.

Fundraising efforts by each team will take place in the coming weeks and months at select home games and events to be announced soon.

“The destruction we’ve seen from the Oregon wildfires and Hurricane Harvey is heartbreaking,” said Chris McGowan, President & CEO of the Trail Blazers and Rose Quarter. “The journey to recovery will be a long one for all impacted areas. The professional sports community here in Portland is rallying our respective fan bases, employees and partners to contribute resources to assist in the effort where it’s needed most.”

