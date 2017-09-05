Hot weather and smoky skies push schools to change schedules

Ash falling across the metro area, coupled with unseasonable heat, is forcing school activity cancellations as well as early releases for students.

Portland Public Schools released students two hours early Tuesday. Only a handful of buildings in the district have air conditioning, and with the fire smoke prompting an air quality advisory, shutting windows meant classrooms got hot.

The Portland Boys and Girls Club opened early Tuesday to accommodate the early release, giving students with an option to stay busy and cool.

All PPS athletics practices and games, indoor and outdoor, were canceled for Tuesday, as well as child care services.

Parent Scott Schaffer told FOX 12 classes would be canceled altogether, but he and other parents believe the district is doing all it can.

"It doesn't seem like there's a whole lot we can do about it, whether we're staying at our house or we're sending them to school,” Schaffer said. “So they might as well get an education while this is going on."

After being delayed by a day, all of the Portland Public Schools’ kindergarten and preschool programs will start their year Wednesday.

For more area school closings information, head to our School Closings page.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.