Albany man dies in two-car crash after crossing into wrong lane in Millersburg

A man died in a crash after crossing into the wrong lane of a road in Millersburg.

Emergency crews responded to Old Salem Road near Kathryn Avenue at 11:11 a.m.

Investigators said Grant Thomas Hromas, 50, of Albany, was heading south when he drove his 1978 Chevrolet El Camino into the northbound lane and hit a 2013 Hyundai Elantra.

Hromas died in the crash, according to Linn County deputies. The 83-year-old woman driving the Hyundai was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said it’s not known what caused Hromas to leave his lane, but there are no indications of drug or alcohol use.

Hromas was not wearing a seatbelt, according to deputies.

