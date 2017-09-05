Four people arrested in connection to string of burglaries in Lyons area

Linn County Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested four people in connection with a string of burglaries that happened in the Lyons area.

LCSO detectives said the group was responsible for burglarizing three different properties over the past two months. One property was burglarized a second time, and about $35,000 of personal property was stolen as well as a fully restored 1966 Ford Mustang, according to LCSO.

Detectives recovered over 200 stolen items, including two of the six stolen rifles.

On August 29, detectives arrested Bradley Lewis Bethell, 22, and Kendallyn Quin Jones, 21, both of Lyons, during a traffic stop.

During the traffic stop, detectives seized dealer amounts of methamphetamine, heroin, packaging material, operation digital scales, drug paraphernalia, and a suspected stolen pistol.

Bethell has been charged with delivery of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, burglary in the first degree, three counts of burglary in the second degree, two counts of aggravated theft, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, six counts of theft in the first degree, theft in the first degree by receiving, theft in the second degree, unlawful entry to motor vehicle, and two counts of criminal trespass in the first degree.

Jones was charged with burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, theft in the first degree, and criminal trespass in the first degree.

On Tuesday, detectives arrested Kyle Jonathon Stout, 20, and Jeremy Mitchell Crowell, 21, both of Mill City.

Stout was charged with burglary in the first degree, three counts of burglary in the second degree, two counts of aggravated theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, six counts of theft in the first degree, theft in the first degree by receiving, theft in the second degree, unlawful entry to motor vehicle, and two counts of criminal trespass in the first degree.

Crowell has been charged with burglary in the first degree, burglary in the second degree, aggravated theft, six counts of theft in the first degree, unlawful entry to motor vehicle, and criminal trespass in the first degree.

Bethell, Jones, Stout and Crowell were lodged in the Linn County Jail.

