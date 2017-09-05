Three hatcheries evacuated due to Eagle Creek Fire; 600,000 salmon released early

Three Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife hatchery facilities in Cascade Locks have been evacuated due to the Eagle Creek Fire.

The hatcheries - Bonneville, Oxbow and Cascade - were evacuated over Labor Day weekend.

ODFW said all staff are safe and accounted for, and a small number of staff will return to monitor the facilities when they can.

ODFW said they released fish into the Columbia River to reduce demands on water and equipment.

Four ponds of fall Chinook salmon, which were scheduled for release in October, were released Monday night.

ODFW said 600,000 tule fall Chinook salmon scheduled for release next March were released on Tuesday.

Firefighters are now using the three hatcheries as staging and firefighting areas. Supplies at the hatcheries, including water and power, are helping wildfire efforts.

