Coast Guard closes Columbia River east of Portland due to Eagle Creek Fire

The Coast Guard has announced the Columbia River is closed to all vessel traffic east of Portland due to the Eagle Creek Fire.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port set up the safety zone from mile marker 126 to 146 at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The Caption of the Port deemed that section of the Columbia River unsafe for all vessels to travel the river from Reed Island to the Bonneville Dam.

The Columbia River is being used as a source of water by airborne firefighting activities.

Mariners are being alerted about the safety zone through a safety marine information broadcast on marine VHF radio channels 16 and 22A.

Any mariners with questions about the status of the safety zone can contact Sector Columbia River Command Center at 503-861-6211.

