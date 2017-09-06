Volunteers help evacuate livestock in areas under evacuation due to Eagle Creek Fire

Many people were out helping evacuate horses and livestock in Multnomah County Tuesday due to the Eagle Creek Fire.

Evacuating is stressful for everyone, but it can be especially stressful when livestock is also in the picture.

In Troutdale, a group of volunteers helped a woman load up her pigs and their piglets. Rounding the pigs up took a lot of patience and time.

These mamas are protective of their babies. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/Kd40wOiUn9 — Haley Rush (@HaleyRushNews) September 5, 2017

Volunteers with trailers went into an already closed off area of Corbett to help rescue Tammy Dillard's goats.

"Everybody has been really devastated and can't believe it. Nobody left until the very last minute because they couldn't believe what was happening," said Dillard.

With her goats finally safe, Dillard couldn't help but get emotional.

"Stressful. We haven't had any sleep since 2:30 yesterday," Dillard said.

Volunteers took mainly horses to a private facility in Oregon City. A few other types of animals ended up there as well.

Most of the animals, including sheep, goats, pigs, llamas and chickens, were brought to the Clackamas County Fairgrounds.

"It's a lot of work and it's unusual for the animals, puts them on edge and they all have a flight tendency, so it's a lot of work," said one volunteer.

A lot of work but work that will more than worth it.

The Clackamas County Fairgrounds still has a lot of room for people who need a place to keep their animals. They also have cots set up for people in case they don't want to leave their animals side.

