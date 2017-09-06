Cascade Locks turns into ghost town as Eagle Creek Fire forces residents to leave

The Eagle Creek Fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge has grown to more than 10,000 acres and has sparked fires across the Columbia River in Washington, officials said Tuesday morning.More >
A man calling 911 in North Carolina told the operator he woke up from a dream and found his wife stabbed to death in their bedroom.More >
The suspect accused of starting the massive Eagle Creek Fire in the Columbia River Gorge is a 15-year-old boy from Vancouver who was setting off fireworks, according to police.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire continued to grow in the Columbia River Gorge, leading to evacuation orders for nearby towns.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire tore through the Oneonta Gorge tunnel, a landmark location in the Columbia River Gorge.More >
Seven-year-old Matilda Jones of England had quite a legendary holiday after finding a large four-foot sword from Cornish Lake, the same lake where King Arthur threw Excalibur.More >
On the beach, people were walking around in a daze; the winds picked up umbrellas, blankets, and chairs tossed by the storm.More >
Two out-of-town artists taking part in Portland’s Art in the Pearl event this weekend say an estimated $300,000 in jewelry was stolen from their car.More >
FEMA announced Tuesday that the Eagle Creek Fire is threatening destruction that constitutes a major disaster.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire burning in the Columbia River Gorge caused ash to fall throughout the Portland metro area Monday.More >
