Crews respond to early morning house fire in Happy Valley

Firefighters had to dangle out of a window on ropes to save a woman from a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Crews from the Clackamas Fire District responded to a call at a home near the intersection of Southeast Stevens Road and Southeast Causey Avenue shortly before 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived on scene they found the home fully engulfed in flames and two residents outside, but a third person was still inside.

Crews searching the house found the woman in an upstairs bedroom, but what firefighters described as a flash, where the smoky room suddenly filled with flames, kept them from making their way back downstairs.

The firefighters used rappelling equipment called bailout belts to jump out of the second-floor window with the woman, hanging from ropes as flames were burning above their heads.

Firefighters on the ground were able to use ladders to get the woman down, and she was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

There has been no word yet as to other injuries.

