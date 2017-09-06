Portland bank robber gets over nine years in federal prison - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland bank robber gets over nine years in federal prison

By The Associated Press
Wes Hamman, jail booking photo Wes Hamman, jail booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Officials say a man who robbed a bank in Portland has been sentenced to more than nine years in federal prison.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 46-year-old Wes Edward Hamman was sentenced Tuesday.

In January, a federal jury found Hamman guilty of bank robbery in April 2016. Court documents say he wore a black hat, sunglasses and surgical mask when he entered the bank, approached a teller and demanded cash.

Documents say the teller gave him cash that included five bait bills and a tracking device which police tracked to a taxi. Police stopped the vehicle and arrested Hamman.

The attorney's office says Hamman also tried twice to escape custody.

Hamman also has been convicted of robbery in Nevada and Washington state.

