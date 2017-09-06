Eagle Creek Fire grows overnight to nearly 33,000 acres

Officials monitoring the Eagle Creek Fire said the blaze continues to grow, with estimates Wednesday morning putting the fire at nearly 33,000 acres.

The fire, which is believed to have started Saturday afternoon, has now merged with the Indian Creek Fire and is still at zero percent containment.

Firefighters will be conducting burnout operations Wednesday from the Bridge of the Gods to the Bonneville Dam, which is expected to cause large plumes of smoke throughout the day.

More than 600 people are involved in fighting the fire, with fire officials explaining that the six crews are using nine helicopters, 85 fire engines 21 water tenders and two bulldozers in their efforts.

Everything south of Interstate 84 in Cascade Locks is under a Level Three evacuation, and the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office moved all areas previously under Level One evacuation to Level Two, including all areas north of Wa Na Pa to the Columbia River and on the east end of town north of I-84 to the river, as well as Forest Lane and intersecting roads, running east to Government Cove.

In Multnomah County, Latourell, Bridal Veil, Warrendale, Dodson, Larch Mountain and Corbett east of the 38700 block of Columbia River Highway are under Level Three evacuations. The rest of the city of Corbett and Springdale are under a Level Two evacuation, and a Level One notice was issued for east of 257th Avenue and north of Stark in Troutdale.

The fire jumped the Columbia River Gorge early Tuesday, sparking a fire on the south side of Archer Mountain in Skamania County, putting several areas under Level Three evacuation including Archer Mountain Road, Franz Road, Smith Cripe Road, Kellet Road, Dimrill Dale Drive and Victoria Lane.

Foggy Ridge, Patrick Lane, What Road, Hills Berry Road, Columbia Ridge and Mabee Mines Road are under a Level Two evacuation.

Wednesday morning, the Skamania County Sheriff's office reported that the fire had grown to around 60 acres, though no structures were threatened by the fire at the time of the update. The sheriff's office also reported that 75 firefighters were tackling the blaze.

Westbound Interstate 84 is closed from The Dalles to Troutdale, while the eastbound lanes are closed from Troutdale to Hood River. The Bridge of the Gods is also closed to southbound traffic.

The Oregon Department of Transportation is detouring westbound truck traffic onto Highway 197 at The Dalles south to OR-216 to Highway 26 west to Interstate 84, with eastbound truck traffic using the reverse.

Larch Mountain Road near Corbett was closed Tuesday due to fire concerns, and the Washington Department of Transportation has closed SR-14 between Washougal and Highway 197 in Dallesport to commercial traffic.

Tuesday evening the U.S. Coast Guard closed access to the Columbia River east of Portland to marine traffic.

Investigators with the Oregon State Police said Tuesday that a 15-year-old boy from Vancouver is suspected of starting the fire with fireworks, adding that the boy is not yet facing charges.

