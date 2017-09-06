Police: 18-year-old DUII suspect hit, killed man walking in St. Helens

An 18-year-old DUII suspect drifted off the road and hit a man walking in St. Helens, according to police.

Officers responded to a crash on Gable Road near Old Portland Road at 2:48 p.m. Tuesday.

A Ford Ranger pickup was found rolled onto its side. The driver, 18-year-old Kody Austin Allen of St. Helens, was not injured.

Allen told police that he drifted off the roadway and crashed, but officers said he did not indicate that he had hit anyone.

After several minutes of investigating, a witness approached the officers and pointed them toward a body that was concealed on the other side of a tall fence.

Arthur Studer, 34, of St. Helens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Allen drove onto the shoulder of Gable Road and struck Studer. Studer was thrown several yards and killed instantly, according to police.

Police said Allen then rolled his truck into a ditch and came to a stop against a telephone pole.

Allen was arrested and booked into the Columbia County Jail on charges of DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangering and second-degree manslaughter.

