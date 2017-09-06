Home hit by dozens of gunshots in early morning NE Portland shooting

A home was hit by around 30 bullet strikes in an early morning shooting in northeast Portland.

Officers responded to the 5200 block of Northeast 24th Avenue at 3:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers contacted the homeowner of the home that was hit by gunfire. There were no injuries and investigators said a nearby home was likely the intended target of the shooting, not the one that was hit.

Officers searched the surrounding neighborhood, but did not locate a suspect.

Based on information learned at the scene, the Gang Enforcement Team took over the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police at 503-823-4106 or gangs@portlandoregon.gov.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a minimum $250 cash reward to anyone who reports a convicted felon or a juvenile in possession of a firearm and tipsters can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.