Three men arrested on attempted murder charges after teen shot in Kelso

Three men are facing attempted murder charges in connection with the shooting of a teen in Kelso.

The shooting occurred at 3 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Lincoln Street.

The 17-year-old victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were not initially caught after the shooting. On Tuesday, three suspects were arrested.

Harley D. Hanson, 18, was arrested in Longview and Charles N. Mallis, 20, and Craig S. Christy, 25, were caught in Pacific County, according to police.

All three suspects were booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on charges of first-degree assault and attempted murder.

A motive for the shooting was not released by police, but investigators said the victim knows the suspects.  

