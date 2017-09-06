Schools cancel outdoor activities due to poor air quality

Poor air quality in the metro area led schools to cancel outdoor sporting events Wednesday.

Portland Public Schools, Vancouver Public Schools, Evergreen Public Schools and the Beaverton School District were among the districts to cancel outdoor activities.

Portland Public Schools reported all games were canceled Wednesday, while practices will follow OSAA guidelines. A district cross country meet was among the cancellations.

Indoor volleyball games were set to be played as scheduled.

Vancouver Public Schools and the Evergreen School District reported that all outdoor games were canceled and practices would be moved indoors or canceled.

Students were also kept inside for recess and physical education around the metro area.

Students were advised to check in with their coaches, while families should contact their school district for more information.

The Environmental Protection Agency listed the air quality in and around Portland on Wednesday as unhealthy and unhealthy for certain groups, depending on the location.

The Eagle Creek Fire has caused smoke to blanket the metro area and drop ash from the sky.

