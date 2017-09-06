Beaverton police searching for suspect accused of sexual abuse

Beaverton police said a suspect they are looking for, Balasankar Santhalingam, may be living in his white Dodge Caravan minivan with Oregon license 694-HWY. (courtesy Beaverton Police Dept.)

The Beaverton Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect wanted on warrants for sexual abuse and menacing last seen Tuesday night.

Officers said they are looking for Balasankar Santhalingam, 52, in connections on three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, unlawful use of a weapon against another and menacing.

Santhalingam is described as standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 190 pounds with black hair with some gray and brown eyes and possibly a salt and pepper beard and mustache.

Police said Santhalingam is a transient and may be living in a white Dodge Caravan minivan with Oregon license 694-HWY. They also said he sometimes works as a taxi driver using the minivan and is known to frequent transit centers.

The Beaverton Police Department asks anyone who sees Balasankar Santhalingam to call 911, and anyone with information that may help officers locate him is asked to call the non-emergency number at 503-629-0111.

