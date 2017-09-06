Suspect in custody after search in SE Portland that put David Douglas on lockout

Police took a suspect into custody after a search in a southeast Portland neighborhood put David Douglas High School on lockout.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving a man, a woman and a tow truck driver on the 14200 block of Southeast Stark Street at 1:17 p.m. Wednesday.

When officers arrived, they recognized the man as a suspect in a shooting that occurred the previous night at the same location.

Police said the man ran from the scene and forced his way into an occupied apartment, but left after being confronted by someone inside.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were called out due to the belief the suspect may have been armed.

The suspect was found on the roof of a building on the 14100 block of Southeast Stark Street and taken into police custody.

There were no injuries in connection with the shooting Tuesday night and police said the woman and the tow truck driver were also safe.

People were advised to avoid the area between Southeast 141st Avenue and 142nd Avenue from Stark Street to Taylor Street during the search.

Stark Street was shut down from 139th Avenue to 142nd Avenue.

David Douglas High School was placed on lockout due to the search.

The suspect's name will be released once he's booked into the Multnomah County Jail.

