Some residents staying home despite orders to leave due to Eagle Creek Fire

This week around 400 people in east Multnomah County have received Level Three evacuation orders, and while many are staying with friends and family or in a Red Cross shelter, others are staying put.

Some of the residents who decided to stay after being told to leave their homes Monday night met up with FOX 12 at the Corbett Country Market Wednesday morning.

The store is a gathering place for local coffee and talk, and the talk Wednesday morning was about the Eagle Creek Fire that has now grown to nearly 33,000 acres and is zero percent contained.

Dave Tobie said he's not heeding the evacuation orders to protect his home. He said he has farmed in the area a long time and has been through storms and fires before so he is prepared.

“We have equipment to protect ourselves,” he said. “I have my own tanker, fire wagons and stuff. We just do what we do.”

Tobie’s next door neighbor Kim Deibert explained that he had lives to look after on his farm.

“I have cows. All the horses got moved out Monday night and the cows are still there,” he said.

Deibert said that he has moved out, too, but added that his cows are grazing on a green pasture not near woods, adding that that they're protected by a large boundary of paved concrete.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 12 they are still asking people to evacuate and understand that it’s hard for everyone to not be back home.

For now, Tobie said he feels safe at home, adding that only one thing could force him out.

“If it’s licking at my doors, I will leave?”

