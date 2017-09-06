McMenamins Edgefield sees cancellations due to Eagle Creek Fire

McMenamins Edgefield Hotel has seen cancellations due to the Eagle Creek Fire, but some evacuees have made sure those rooms didn’t stay vacant.

Edgefield staff said they had to close two bars on the sprawling property Tuesday for the first time in 10 years.

With the thick smoke in the air and ash falling to the ground, no one was sitting outside during Wednesday’s lunch hour, either.

“Certainly business is different. There’s a different feel here. There’s a differently flow of people that are coming in,” said Renee Ignacio of McMenamins.

While there have been some cancellations, Edgefield staff said that freed up rooms for people who called after being evacuated in Corbett.

A Michael Franti concert remains scheduled for Saturday. McMenamins workers said to check their website in case of any changes.

