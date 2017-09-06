Woman who has lived in Gorge for 20 years loses home in Eagle Creek Fire

A woman who has lived in the Columbia River Gorge for 20 years lost her home in the massive Eagle Creek Fire.

Iris Schenk evacuated her Warrendale home Monday evening as evacuation notices began expanding due to the rapid growth of the wildfire.

When her daughter went to the house Tuesday, it was gone.

Schenk said she still hasn’t been back to see it for herself and she told FOX 12 on Wednesday that when she does it will all start to feel real.

She has strong support from her family during this difficult time.

“She’s really shooken up and still overcoming the stress, the shock.” said Schenk’s daughter, Carrie Schenk. “We’re trying to figure out what to do, she’s staying with her brother in Portland. We’ve got family coming from the beach, we’re all trying to come together to figure out what we’re going to do to support her.”

A neighbor’s chicken coop was destroyed by the fire and the side of their house was scorched, but firefighters were able to save it.

Hundreds of families remain under evacuation due to the Eagle Creek Fire, which has burned more than 30,000 acres. Police said a 15-year-old boy from Vancouver started the fire with fireworks.

