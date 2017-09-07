Ridgefield man killed in crash in Salmon Creek

A Ridgefield man was killed in a crash in Salmon Creek on Wednesday.

Just before 5 p.m., fire crews, EMS and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the 15400 block of Northeast 20th Avenue in Salmon Creek.

The sheriff’s office said a 1993 Ford Escort hatchback failed to negotiate a curve in the road, left the roadway and collided head-on with a concrete barrier.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the car, was taken to PeaceHealth Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver was identified as William Ray Ellis, 38, of Ridgefield, Washington.

The CCSO traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash. No other people or vehicles were involved in the incident.

No additional details were released.

