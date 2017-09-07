Hawthorne Blvd. businesses supporting Houston relief efforts

Businesses on Hawthorne Boulevard are teaming up to help Houston relief efforts.

During "Stroll Hawthorne" Wednesday night, many businesses chose to donate 10 percent of their sales to Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies, the Houston Humane Society and Wings of Rescue.

Some of the businesses taking part include Jam on Hawthorne, Toffee Club, 37th Street Salon and Bazi Bierbrasserie.

If you missed Wednesday’s efforts, they will happen again on Friday.

