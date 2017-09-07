OHS disaster response team returns from Houston

The Oregon Humane Society's disaster response team has returned from Houston.

The group of four was there helping pets by distributing pet food, caring for injured wildlife, assisting pets out of the danger zone, and helping the Houston SPCA.

The group was in Houston for a week and arrived back at PDX on Wednesday.

“It was overwhelming to see the flooded areas... quite shocking. It’s not the same to see it in person. That was shocking,” said one team member. “But I think everyone was shocked by the outpouring from the community – locally it was just amazing.”

A group of pets from Houston that made their way to the Oregon Humane Society last week are now up for adoption.

