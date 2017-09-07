Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for September 7

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Thursday, September 7, 2017.

Calling all actors and actresses - there's a new movie being filmed in Portland and casting directors are looking for you! “Woodstock or Bust” stars Willow Shield from the hit movie franchise “The Hunger Games” and Meg Delacy from the show "The Fosters" as two girls from Portland trying to make their way to Woodstock from the Rose City. Producers are also looking for vintage cars and trucks. For more information on how to join the production, head to AdamAndTheBackgrounds.com.

Not only is he MORE’s DIY expert, but Eric G also has his own weekly radio show. You can hear him on “Around the House with Eric G” Saturdays at noon on KXL. For more on the show, visit Eric G’s Facebook page.

