Deputies arrest Troutdale man for theft in Eagle Creek Fire evacuation area

A Troutdale man was arrested inside the evacuation area for the Eagle Creek Fire on charges of theft.

During a news conference Thursday morning, Multnomah County Sheriff Mike Reese said Cody Scott Cunningham, 23, was arrested after deputies were alerted by fire personnel to him.

According to deputies, Cunningham contacted fire officials and obtained fire clothing, even though he was not part of any firefighting crew in the area.

After a short search, deputies found Cunningham and took him into custody.

He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail Thursday morning and faces charges of theft by deception and a parole violation.

Deputies are continuing to investigate the case.

