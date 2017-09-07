Scammers calling people claiming to be with Sheridan Fire District

Scammers are calling people claiming to represent the Sheridan Fire District.

The district reported Thursday that the callers, who are also at times claiming to represent a sheriff’s office, are asking for donations or attempting to collect money for fines or fees.

Similar phone scams have been reported throughout the metro area.

The Sheridan Fire District stated that they do not solicit money over the phone for any reason.

The district advises anyone who receives a call like this to tell the caller you would like to verify their information.

“If a fire district, the sheriff's office or a legitimate business truly was contacting you they would be understanding of your concern and would encourage you to contact their main phone number to verify they are who they say they are,” according to a Sheridan Fire District statement.

