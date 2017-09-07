Three Portland Thorns players picked for U.S. National Team matches

Three Portland Thorns FC players have been picked to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team in a pair of friendlies against New Zealand this month.

Midfielders Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Allie Long will participate in the matches on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19.

The players will not miss any league games with the Thorns and will join the U.S. National Team after Portland’s road match against the Boston Breakers on Sunday.

They will rejoin the Thorns ahead of a Sept. 23 match against the Orlando Pride.

The U.S. matches will take place at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado and at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

