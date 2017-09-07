Three Portland Thorns players picked for U.S. National Team matches

Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >
The Eagle Creek Fire has been five percent contained and crews have fire lines near Cascade Locks and Bridal Veil, though the number of homes lost to the wildfire has increased.More >
A northeast Portland woman is sharing her story after she says she watched as the Eagle Creek Fire was sparked Saturday afternoon.More >
A Troutdale man was arrested inside the evacuation area for the Eagle Creek Fire on charges of theft.More >
The Oregon State Police said Wednesday that their investigation into the start of the Eagle Creek Fire is ongoing even after identifying the suspect as a 15-year-old from Vancouver.More >
A woman who has lived in the Columbia River Gorge for 20 years lost her home in the massive Eagle Creek Fire.More >
Police are investigating after the body of a small child was discovered encased in concrete inside a rental home in Kansas.More >
Ninety-nine percent of the players for the Gay Softball World Series touched down in Portland this week. The players said when they got to one of several fields on Tuesday, it was covered in ash.More >
Prince George arrived for his first day of school with his father Prince William on Thursday, but illness prevented his mother from joining them.More >
Three Portland Thorns FC players have been picked to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team in a pair of friendlies against New Zealand this month.More >
Cristian Roldan scored his sixth goal of the season on a wild scramble to give Seattle an early advantage, and Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick just before halftime to help the Portland Timbers escape with a 1-1 draw with the rival Sounders on Sunday night.More >
Diego Valeri broke Portland's career goals record and set another team mark by scoring in his fifth straight game, leading the Timbers to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.More >
Timbers goalie Jeff Attinella is finding success on the pitch as well as in a new role – children’s book author.More >
While the teams they cheer for may have to take to the pitch to fight it out, a national magazine said the fans of the two teams in the Pacific Northwest have tied for being the best in the MLS.More >
Diego Valeri scored a spectacular 30-yard goal in the 33rd minute to lead the Portland Timbers to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.More >
Major League Soccer announced that Sunday’s match against the LA Galaxy at Providence Park has been moved to 11 a.m.More >
The Portland Thorns will take on the Houston Dash at Providence Park earlier than originally scheduled Saturday due to the excessive heat.More >
Bill Tuiloma, 22, will be added to the Timers’ roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored early in the second half and the undermanned Portland Timbers beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 2-1 on Sunday to snap a six-game winless streak.More >
