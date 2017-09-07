Three Portland Thorns players picked for U.S. National Team matc - KPTV - FOX 12

Three Portland Thorns players picked for U.S. National Team matches

Posted: Updated:
Image: Portland Thorns FC Image: Portland Thorns FC
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Three Portland Thorns FC players have been picked to play for the U.S. Women’s National Team in a pair of friendlies against New Zealand this month.

Midfielders Tobin Heath, Lindsey Horan and Allie Long will participate in the matches on Sept. 15 and Sept. 19.

The players will not miss any league games with the Thorns and will join the U.S. National Team after Portland’s road match against the Boston Breakers on Sunday.

They will rejoin the Thorns ahead of a Sept. 23 match against the Orlando Pride.

The U.S. matches will take place at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado and at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.