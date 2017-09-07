Nonprofit organization seeks new home for iconic Jantzen Beach carousel

Carousel when it was running at Jantzen Beach Center. (Image: Restore Oregon)

A nonprofit organization is hoping to reassemble the iconic Jantzen Beach carousel at a new, permanent location in the Portland area.

Restore Oregon received the carousel as a donation from the former owner of the Jantzen Beach Center.

Restore Oregon will not serve as the long-term owner, but the organization announced intentions to work with the community and city leaders to once again make it a family attraction.

The carousel was built in 1904 and came to Portland in 1928 as part of the Jantzen Beach Amusement Park. The park closed in 1970 and the carousel was refurbished and installed in the new Jantzen Beach Center in 1972, according to Restore Oregon.

The carousel was closed to the public in 2012 as part of the redevelopment of the mall and listed on Restore Oregon’s list of the most endangered places in the state.

It is currently disassembled and being stored in a warehouse.

Restore Oregon is seeking donations to help cover costs of staff time dedicated to finding the carousel a new home, as well as a possible feasibility study to identify potential sites, owners and future costs.

For more information, go to restoreoregon.org/carousel.

