Wanted: Masked man robs Umpqua Bank in NE Portland

A masked man robbed an Umpqua Bank branch in northeast Portland on Thursday morning.

Officers responded to the bank on the 1400 block of Northeast Weidler Street at 10:19 a.m.

Bank employees told police the suspect entered the bank wearing a mask and demanded money. After obtaining cash, the robber left the bank.

Several officers checked the neighborhood but did not locate anyone matching the suspect’s description.

The suspect is described as a white man in his late 20s to early 30s, 5 feet 10 inches tall with a thin build.

Portland Police Bureau detectives and the FBI are investigating the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Brett Hawkinson at 503-823-1080 or Brett.Hawkinson@PortlandOregon.gov, or the FBI at 503-224-4181.

