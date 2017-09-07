Choosing the right time for a child’s eye exam

MORE talked with Dr. Christopher Thorsland with EyeStyles in Bridgeport Village about when parents should think about taking their children in for vision testing.

Dr. Thorsland said that parents should usually wait until their child is at least 6 months old to give the retina time to develop before testing.

He also noted that while in-school vision tests usually work well to detect issues like near or far-sightedness, he suggests parents bring their kids in to make sure other activities like reading are being affected by their vision.

Thorsland said there are signs parents can watch out for that can indicate a vision problem in children, such as frequent headaches or motion sickness, avoiding reading or having difficulty with reading comprehension or their teacher noticing the child is squinting at the chalkboard.

For more information from Dr. Thorsland, visit EyeStylesLLC.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.