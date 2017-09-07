Eric G. offers home fire-protection tips

Would you know how to protect your house in the case of a fire emergency?

Given the current situation in Oregon, we asked MORE's DIY expert Eric G. for some tips on keeping your home safe.

From the yard to shrubs to the gutters, there are many areas homeowners should prepare to be fire-ready.

You can hear Eric G. on “Around the House with Eric G” Saturdays at noon on KXL. For more on the show, visit Eric G’s Facebook page.

