Eric G. offers home fire-protection tips - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Eric G. offers home fire-protection tips

Posted: Updated:

Would you know how to protect your house in the case of a fire emergency?

Given the current situation in Oregon, we asked MORE's DIY expert Eric G. for some tips on keeping your home safe.

From the yard to shrubs to the gutters, there are many areas homeowners should prepare to be fire-ready.

You can hear Eric G. on “Around the House with Eric G” Saturdays at noon on KXL. For more on the show, visit Eric G’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.