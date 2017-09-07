FOX bringing SciFi and comedy together with ‘The Orville’ - KPTV - FOX 12


FOX bringing SciFi and comedy together with ‘The Orville’

The highly anticipated new space adventure from Seth MacFarlane called "The Orville" is coming to FOX with a special premiere Sunday following the NFL kickoff doubleheader.

MacFarlane, known for animated hits like “Family Guy” and big-screen hits like “Ted,” gets to dive into his passion for space in the series, which is set 400 years in the future aboard a spaceship.

In addition to MacFarlane, the cast includes Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes, who stopped by MORE to talk about the new show.

Following the two-hour premiere Sunday, new episodes will be Thursday at 9 p.m.

