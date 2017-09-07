Young baseball player battling cancer helps design cap with Baseballism

Asher Davies is an 11-year-old boy who loves the game of baseball, which made his connection with the guys from Baseballism Portland feel safe at home with a home run of a hat design.

Thursday morning was all-star status for Asher. He received his specially designed cap and had a photoshoot to boot.

“I thought it was really cool. Out of all the kids in the hospital, they picked me,” Asher said.

The centerfielder and pitcher from Canby is fighting off osteosarcoma, a rare form of bone cancer that Asher was diagnosed with last November.

The Baseballism crew wanted to help Asher create his own baseball hat. It includes references to some of his favorite pastimes, including karaoke, scooters, burgers and baseball.

“I don’t think he’s stopped smiling since we interviewed him in the hospital. Even when we interviewed him in the hospital bed, just getting done with chemo,” said Travis Chock, Baseballism chief executive officer.

Asher’s favorite color is purple, but his hat is red and blue. He said red and blue makes purple, plus he just thinks it’s more marketable.

“He goes, ‘I don’t think purple is going to sell,’” said family friend Rachel Raab. “He just has a heart of gold and there isn’t a more deserving family out there.”

Asher’s autograph is stitched in gold on the hat.

“Asher said he didn’t want to the gold cancer ribbon on it because he didn’t want people to feel sorry for him,” Chock said. “I think that’s important because he is a tough kid and a baseball kid and we want to take care of him.”

The Asher-designed cap will be available at Baseballism at 2215 N.W. Quimby St. and online at baseballism.com.

All proceeds from sales of his hat will go to the Davies family.

