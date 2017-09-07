Police, firefighters investigating multiple ‘suspicious’ fires near OSU campus

Police and firefighters are investigating multiple fires that were set near the Oregon State University campus.

Investigators are calling the fires suspicious.

Crews responded to a vegetation fire near Pioneer Park early Thursday morning. A couple small fires were found near the paths running through the park.

Firefighters quickly put out the fires, but received reports of two more small fires near the railroad tracks west of Southwest 35th and Washington Way.

Those fires were just behind Corvallis Fire Station 2 and firefighters put them out before they had a chance to spread.

Anyone with information about the fires is asked to contact the Corvallis Police Department or Oregon State Police.

Anyone who sees a suspicious situation should call 911.

“As witnessed by the number and magnitude of the fires that are occurring around the state and country it is very evident that any fire in a vegetated area has the potential to become a very serious and dangerous event given the prolonged hot and dry conditions, this presents a significant risk to land, property, residents and firefighters,” according to a statement from the city of Corvallis.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.