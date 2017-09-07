Eagle Creek Fire forces evacuation of Bonneville Fish Hatchery

One of the places that had to evacuate Monday night as the Eagle Creek Fire tore through the Columbia River Gorge was the Bonneville Fish Hatchery.

Nothing at the hatchery was burned but the hatchery manager told FOX 12 there were some pretty scary moments as the flames came over the hillsides.

While 15 people work at the hatchery, manager Greg Davies was the only one there Monday night.

Davies said the fire was "eerily impressive" to see but never got close enough to really put the hatchery in jeopardy.

"The fire blew up behind us Monday night, and the crew evacuated. It continued to burn behind me, and essentially it came from the west and then joined with the fire to the east and then started in a canyon behind us," Davies said.

With depleted water levels, they released 600,000 Chinook into the Columbia River.

There are still two million fish at the hatchery, and Davies says they now have the water levels to maintain them.

The hatchery is still evacuated, and they're not quite sure when it will be safe to reopen.

