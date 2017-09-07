WA golfers garner national attention for photo on course with wildfires in background

Some local golfers are grabbing national media attention after pictures of them playing during the Eagle Creek Fire went viral.

The photos were taken from the Beacon Rock Golf Course along Highway 14 in Washington.

The golfers were playing across the Columbia River from where the fire was burning, but the photos give an optical illusion. Without being able to see the river, it looks like they're golfing just feet away from the fire.

Sally Lofstedt is one of the golfers who was playing there. She says the fire really took off in the short time they were on the course, and to say the least, it was dramatic.

"I know a lot of the comments are, 'you people are crazy' and 'who golfs when it's burning up.' But I was crying part of the time because it's my home and my beautiful mountains," said Lofstedt. "But part of the time is was also exciting and just kind of surreal."

Lofstedt and her husband cut their game short when the smoke and debris became too heavy.

