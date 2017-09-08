Three arrested after armed robbery at NE Portland Verizon store

Three men were arrested after they robbed a Verizon Wireless Store in northeast Portland Thursday morning.

Portland police responded to the Verizon store, located at 3004 Northeast Broadway, just after 10 a.m.

Employees told police the suspects came into the store wearing mask and at least one of the suspects possessed a firearm. The suspects demanded access to items in the store. After obtaining a large quantity of merchandise, the suspects left the store.

Officers searched the neighborhood and found the suspects driving a vehicle in northeast Portland.

Officers performed a high risk traffic stop. During the traffic stop, officers located a firearm and recovered stolen merchandise.

Harold D. Edwards III, 20, Keyshawn D. Thomas, 20, and Fran T. Hernandez-Fowlkes, 19, were arrested and lodged into the Multnomah County Jail.

Edwards was charged with two counts each of robbery in the first degree, robbery in the second degree and kidnap in the first degree.

Thomas was charged with two counts each of robbery in the first degree and robbery in the second degree.

Hernandez-Fowlkes has been charged with three counts of theft in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the first degree, two counts of robbery in the second degree, two counts of kidnap in the first degree and an outstanding warrant.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to contact Detective Robert Hollins at 503-823-3441 or Robert.Hollins@portlandoregon.gov.

