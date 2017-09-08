Police continuing to investigate deadly shooting, crash in Old Town

Portland police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting and car crash that happened in Old Town Thursday night.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street at 10:21 p.m. on the report of a shooting. While they were responding, dispatchers received more reports of a crash a block away at the intersection of Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street.

When officers arrived, they found two vehicles involved in the crash, a white Mercury sedan and a green Ford pickup. A man in the sedan was suffering from traumatic injuries and bystanders were attempting CPR. However, once medical personnel arrived on the scene they determined the man had died.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle with minor injuries.

Witnesses told investigators that the sedan was at the intersection where the shooting was reported, then took off immediately after the gunshots, driving first into a power pole and then into the parked pickup.

Officers located evidence of gunfire near Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street, including bullet strikes into a nearby building, and further up Northwest 6th Avenue between Northwest Everett Street and Northwest Flanders Street.

Police are investigating after a man died after a shooting and car crash in Old Town. Here's some bullet holes in a building at Everett/6th pic.twitter.com/XPpZj25M22 — Kandra Kent (@KandraKPTV) September 8, 2017

Detectives with the PPB's Homicide Detail will lead the investigation, along with officers from the Central Precinct. The Oregon State Medical Examiner will take custody of the victim's body and will complete an autopsy of the next few days.

Police closed Northwest 4th Avenue to Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street to Northwest Flanders Street to TriMet, vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

