Police: One person killed in Old Town shooting, crash

Portland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Old Town Thursday night.

Police responded to Northwest 5th Avenue and Northwest Everett Street at 10:21 p.m. on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a crashed vehicle with one person suffering from traumatic injuries. That person later died on scene.

Based on preliminary information, a death investigation will be conducted by detectives with the Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Homicide Detail.

BREAKING: PPB officer confirms homicide to me just now. Several blocks of traffic taped off. @fox12oregon https://t.co/lUvHMDTVDh — Brenna Kelly (@BrennaKellyNews) September 8, 2017

No arrests have been made.

Police have closed Northwest 4th Avenue to Northwest 7th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street to Northwest Flanders Street to vehicle, bicycle, and pedestrian traffic during the investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Non-Emergency Line at 503-823-3333.

