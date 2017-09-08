On the Go with Joe at the Les Schwab Tires YouthLine Golf Classi - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe at the Les Schwab Tires YouthLine Golf Classic

Posted: Updated:
ALOHA, OR (KPTV) -

People are hitting the golf course for an important cause Friday morning at a fundraiser for Lines For Life designed to help kids in crisis.

The YouthLine Classic raises funds that are critical for supporting the teen-to-teen YouthLine service that gives teenagers a safe and confidential haven where they can be heard.

All of the money raised at the tournament will go to the YouthLine program, with sponsored Les Schwab Tires covering the costs of the event being held at The Reserve Vineyards and Golf Club.

For more information on the YouthLine program, please visit OregonYouthLine.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

