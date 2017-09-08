On the Go with Joe at the Les Schwab Tires YouthLine Golf Classic

People are hitting the golf course for an important cause Friday morning at a fundraiser for Lines For Life designed to help kids in crisis.More >
Joe V. took a bite out of a tasty annual food festival that's in town this weekend: the Bite of Oregon.More >
The 46th annual Cambia Portland Classic has teed off for four days full of golf at the Columbia Edgewater Country Club.More >
Joe V. went under the big top to get a behind-the-scenes look at a new show in town: KURIOS by Cirque du Soleil.More >
A huge celebration is underway as the Oregon State Fair is bringing fun, festivities and some famous faces to Salem.More >
Joe V. was jazzed to preview the 20th annual Vancouver Wine & Jazz Festival.More >
Canby will be the place to be dazzled by dahlias for the next two weekends at the 2017 Annual Dahlia Festival.More >
Joe V. tackled high obstacles at Skamania Lodge’s newest attraction: its Aerial Park.More >
Joe V. was getting a taste of Yamhill County while previewing a series of events coming up next weekend.More >
There are lots of types of yoga out there these days - hot yoga, goat yoga, etc. - but Joe V. got a taste of SUP yoga.More >
Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
A group of teenagers say a simple four mile hike on the Eagle Creek Trail Saturday turned into a nightmare when a wildfire was sparked.More >
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.More >
Authorities say an 86-year-old resident of a Massachusetts nursing home's dementia ward has been beaten to death and they suspect his roommate.More >
As fires in the Columbia River Gorge continue to burn, firefighters are putting in long hours. Some members of the Cowlitz County crew woke up to disturbing news.More >
Portland police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting and car crash that happened in Old Town Thursday night.More >
Three men were arrested after they robbed a Verizon Wireless Store in northeast Portland Thursday morning.More >
A Troutdale man was arrested inside the evacuation area for the Eagle Creek Fire on charges of theft.More >
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.More >
An Oregon lawmaker has lashed out at restrictions on logging, blaming them for the intensity of wildfires plaguing much of the U.S. West.More >
