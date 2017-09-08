UCC mass shooting investigation complete: ‘Shooter acted alone’

All indications are that the man who killed nine people and then himself at Umpqua Community College acted alone, according to the completed investigation into the mass shooting.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday that the investigation into the shooting on the UCC campus near Roseburg on Oct. 1, 2015 is now complete.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office determined that there will be no criminal charges filed in this case.

Investigators conducted hundreds of hours of interviews and collected numerous pieces of evidence during the course of this investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin and District Attorney Rick Wesenberg released a joint statement Friday.

Our offices wish to extend our deepest condolences to all those affected by this horrific and cowardice act of violence. We wish to express our thanks to the countless number of community members from Douglas County and across the world who offered their support during this investigation. Additionally, we wish to thank our public safety partners from Oregon and all over the United States for their response to the college campus. We ask the media to respect the collective voice of our offices, the survivors and the families of the victims by refraining from printing or airing anything which would shock the conscious of this community and promote this type of reprehensible behavior by would-be copycatters. Sheriff Hanlin reiterates his request to not speak or print the shooter's name, as he does not deserve the attention he desperately sought.

Those who were killed have been identified as Kim Dietz, 59; Larry Levine, 67; Lucero Alcaraz, 19; Treven Anspach, 20; Rebecka Carnes, 18; Quinn Cooper, 18; Lucas Eibel, 18; Jason Johnson, 33; and Sarena Moore, 44.

Eight other people survived being shot.

The 26-year-old shooter, Chris Harper Mercer, had no criminal history and no known relationship to any victim. He was a self-described “loser” who lived at home with his mother and was registered for two UCC classes, according to investigators.

He used two guns in the shooting and brought four others to campus with him the day of the shooting.

His toxicology report showed no illegal or prescription drugs in his system.

The shooter left behind a six-page manifesto that included racist and satanic statements, admiration for mass shooters and a FAQ about himself.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.