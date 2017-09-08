Man crossing Tualatin Valley Hwy hit by car, seriously injured - KPTV - FOX 12

Man crossing Tualatin Valley Hwy hit by car, seriously injured

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -

Police are investigating a collision involving a man attempting to cross Tualatin Valley Highway in Beaverton.  

Emergency crews were at the scene on the 14100 block of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway at around 1 p.m. Friday.

Police said a man was attempting to cross the road in an unmarked crosswalk. The vehicle in the curb lane stopped for the pedestrian, but the driver in the inside lane did not yield and hit the man. 

He was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be serious. 

The driver remained at the scene.

