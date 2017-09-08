Portland mayor on planned weekend rallies: ‘We will not tolerate criminal behavior’

Police said there will be a “significant law enforcement presence” for rallies planned in downtown Portland on Sunday.

Portland Stands United Against Hate has been issued a permit for a street march Sunday afternoon. Mayor Ted Wheeler said counter-demonstrators are also expected to “converge on our city.”

“Portland rejects racism, bigotry, and xenophobia. We reject white supremacy. Messages of hate are not welcome in Portland. We have seen – far too often – how these words of hate can quickly turn to acts of violence. Portland also rejects violence,” Wheeler said.

Wheeler said his office has worked closely with the Portland Police Bureau, as well as state, local and federal officials to keep the city safe during the rallies.

Police said events are expected near the Salmon Street Springs in Waterfront Park, Pioneer Square and Terry Schrunk Plaza.

Police said officers will be in the area due to past threats and acts of violence between the opposing groups, both locally and nationally.

People attending the rallies are advised not to bring any weapons or items that can be used as weapons. Prohibited items may be seized and people carrying them may be arrested.

“We will not tolerate acts of violence. We will not tolerate vandalism. We will not tolerate criminal behavior. I call on everyone who plans on demonstrating here Sunday to do so peacefully, to help ensure that everyone goes home safely,” according to a statement from Wheeler.

Anyone with information about possible criminal behavior being planned for the rallies is asked to report it to crimetips@portalndoregon.gov or at crimestoppersoforegon.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.