Reese Witherspoon back in theaters with ‘Home Again’

A new rom-com looks at what it means to be a modern family, and it's made by an actual family.

“Home Again” stars Reese Witherspoon as a mother of two young daughters who moves back to Los Angeles after separating from her husband, played by Michael Sheen. Her life gets an unexpected twist when she meets three young filmmakers and offers to let them stay in her guest house.

The film is the directorial debut of Hallie Meyers-Shyer, who also wrote the script. Meyers-Shyer has appeared in front of the camera in a number of the films of her separated writer-director parents Nancy Meyers and Charles Shyer.

MORE'S Executive Producer Janie screened the film and said it was a cute, wholesome movie.

She said it had some great laugh-out-loud moments and gave it a two and a half out of five stars.

