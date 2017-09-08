Timbers, Thorns selling Gorge and Multnomah Falls scarves to support wildfire restoration

The Portland Timbers and Thorns are selling scarves with images of the Columbia River Gorge and Multnomah Falls to support the restoration efforts that will be necessary due to the Eagle Creek Fire.

The scarves were available in the past and the Timbers announced Friday they were being brought back with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Friends of the Columbia Gorge.

The two scarves – each featuring a Timbers and Thorns logo – are available for preorder online and will ship on Oct. 25.

They cost $28 each.

Friends of the Columbia Gorge is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the Columbia River Gorge.

By Friday, the Eagle Creek Fire had burned more than 33,000 acres.

