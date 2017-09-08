Timbers, Thorns selling Gorge and Multnomah Falls scarves to support wildfire restoration

Columbia Police investigators say the father of a two-year-old who accidentally shot himself committed suicide after officers arrived at their home on Wednesday morning.More >
A group of teenagers say a simple four mile hike on the Eagle Creek Trail Saturday turned into a nightmare when a wildfire was sparked.
A powerful earthquake is shaking Mexico's capital city, causing people to flee swaying buildings and knocking out lights to part of the city.
Authorities say an 86-year-old resident of a Massachusetts nursing home's dementia ward has been beaten to death and they suspect his roommate.
As fires in the Columbia River Gorge continue to burn, firefighters are putting in long hours. Some members of the Cowlitz County crew woke up to disturbing news.
Portland police are continuing to investigate a deadly shooting and car crash that happened in Old Town Thursday night.
Three men were arrested after they robbed a Verizon Wireless Store in northeast Portland Thursday morning.
A Troutdale man was arrested inside the evacuation area for the Eagle Creek Fire on charges of theft.
An Oregon lawmaker has lashed out at restrictions on logging, blaming them for the intensity of wildfires plaguing much of the U.S. West.
Police say a Minnesota teenager who had been missing was abducted, physically and sexually assaulted and held against her will for 29 days.
The Portland Timbers and Thorns are selling scarves with images of the Columbia River Gorge and Multnomah Falls to support the restoration efforts that will be necessary due to the Eagle Creek Fire.
Three Portland Thorns FC players have been picked to play for the U.S. Women's National Team in a pair of friendlies against New Zealand this month.
Cristian Roldan scored his sixth goal of the season on a wild scramble to give Seattle an early advantage, and Diego Valeri scored on a penalty kick just before halftime to help the Portland Timbers escape with a 1-1 draw with the rival Sounders on Sunday night.
Diego Valeri broke Portland's career goals record and set another team mark by scoring in his fifth straight game, leading the Timbers to a 2-1 victory over the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night.
Timbers goalie Jeff Attinella is finding success on the pitch as well as in a new role – children's book author.
While the teams they cheer for may have to take to the pitch to fight it out, a national magazine said the fans of the two teams in the Pacific Northwest have tied for being the best in the MLS.
Diego Valeri scored a spectacular 30-yard goal in the 33rd minute to lead the Portland Timbers to a 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday.
Major League Soccer announced that Sunday's match against the LA Galaxy at Providence Park has been moved to 11 a.m.
The Portland Thorns will take on the Houston Dash at Providence Park earlier than originally scheduled Saturday due to the excessive heat.
Bill Tuiloma, 22, will be added to the Timers' roster pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa.
